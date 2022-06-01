BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 29,704 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,704 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 194,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 47,480 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 157,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

