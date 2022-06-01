BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,774 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Neenah worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Neenah by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Neenah in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 53.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neenah in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE NP opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $636.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Neenah’s payout ratio is -115.85%.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

