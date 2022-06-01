BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $229,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.
NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69.
