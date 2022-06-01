BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Unitil worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Unitil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Unitil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTL opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $926.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $58.87.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

UTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

