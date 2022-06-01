BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will report $3.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the highest is $3.86 billion. BorgWarner also reported sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in BorgWarner by 12.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 16.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,661,000 after buying an additional 101,086 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in BorgWarner by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

