Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Pbra, Llc Sells 389,626 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76.

On Friday, March 18th, Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $5,288,530.08.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55.

On Monday, March 14th, Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,334,703.68.

On Friday, March 11th, Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,557,641.93.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40.

MNRL opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

MNRL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

