Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp Sells 163,915 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

