Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp Sells 254,754 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAM. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

