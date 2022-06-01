Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cfra reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

