Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 49.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.