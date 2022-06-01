Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 49.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

