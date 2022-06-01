Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sheldon Hall Sells 14,504 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

COF opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 23,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

