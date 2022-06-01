Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sheldon Hall Sells 14,504 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
COF opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 23,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.
About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
