CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Position Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

