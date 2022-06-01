Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $86,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $22,893,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 753,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 526,308 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

