Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 189.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $1,559,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,309,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CERE stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.75. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

