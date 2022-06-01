Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Chegg worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 501.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $90.50.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.