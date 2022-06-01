Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of CHK opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.