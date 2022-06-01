Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Churchill Downs worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $202.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

