Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Cinemark worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,815,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 722,024 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,038,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 487,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

NYSE CNK opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

