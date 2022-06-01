Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Proto Labs worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 8.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE PRLB opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.43. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

