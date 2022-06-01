Citigroup Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

MDRX opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $381,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,565 shares of company stock worth $3,435,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

