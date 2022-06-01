Citigroup Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,860 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

NYSE:QSR opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

