Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 573.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of BigCommerce worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BigCommerce by 27.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 442.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIGC opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,702. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

