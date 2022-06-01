Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 235,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.51% of Curis worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRIS. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.15. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

