Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 205.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,395,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 629,295 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,708,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 629,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 51.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 342,803 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,896,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 223,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVC. B. Riley decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

