Citigroup Inc. Purchases 8,357 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Terex worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Terex by 237,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $54.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

About Terex (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.