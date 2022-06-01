Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,930,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.41) to GBX 1,442 ($18.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.75.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

Smith & Nephew Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

