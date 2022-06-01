Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 265.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $430.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

