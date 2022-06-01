Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 107,027 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 514,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 160,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter.

PMVP opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $7,854,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 425,753 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

