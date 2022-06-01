Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Thomas D. Kampfer Sells 10,000 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COHU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 13.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,028,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $355,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

