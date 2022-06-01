Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Thomas D. Kampfer Sells 10,000 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:COHU opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 13.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,028,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $355,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.
Cohu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohu (COHU)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.