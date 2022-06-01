Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CAO Daniel C. Murdock Sells 8,929 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $569,179,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.26.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

