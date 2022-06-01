Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Blackford F. Brauer Purchases 5,000 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,704.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $63,048,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,669 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,870,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

