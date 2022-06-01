Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 93.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 603,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3,275.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

