Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conn’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

CONN opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conn’s will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Conn’s by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

