ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,103 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,364 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

