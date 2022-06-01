ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah Sells 332,241 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 332,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $554,842.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 208,016 shares in the company, valued at $347,386.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Devang Shah sold 7,298 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $14,450.04.

On Thursday, March 17th, Devang Shah sold 6,406 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $12,171.40.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 563,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,484,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 32.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.