Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.79.

CTVA opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $465,952,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

