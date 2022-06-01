Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,352 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.52% of Coursera worth $17,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

COUR opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,898,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,387.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

