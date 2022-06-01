Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 259,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,331 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -204.69%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

