Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Curis worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Curis by 1,916.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 213,201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.15.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRIS. Raymond James lowered Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

Curis Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.