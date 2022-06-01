DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of DaVita worth $18,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 2.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DaVita by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

NYSE DVA opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.73 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

