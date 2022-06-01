Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered Devon Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of DVN opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,799 shares of company stock worth $10,296,683 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

