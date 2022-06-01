Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CAO Teresa L. Dick Sells 2,500 Shares

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $152.02 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $159.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

