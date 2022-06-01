Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t Sells 6,000 Shares

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00.

FANG opened at $152.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average is $126.32. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $159.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $86,532,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $73,608,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

