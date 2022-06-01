Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP David C. Ruberg Sells 50,000 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DLR opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.35 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

