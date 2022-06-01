Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Yamana Gold worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 851,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 870.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 1,537,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

