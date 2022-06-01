Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 5.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 6.32. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of 5.02 and a 1 year high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.10 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 334.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.27 million. Research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

In related news, Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 6.83 per share, with a total value of 102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Lampen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 6.69 per share, with a total value of 66,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,242 shares of company stock worth $709,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

