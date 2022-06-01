Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Dr. Reddy's saw healthy growth across its branded markets and global generics markets, especially in India and the emerging markets. The company’s COVID portfolio and new product launches have been driving its annual growth. The company also enjoys a strong position in the generics market, with global generics contributing the majority of the top line. However, Dr. Reddy's faces significant competitive and pricing pressure in the United States’ generics industry, which remains a woe. Besides the generic market being highly crowded, Dr. Reddy’s faces tough competition from several big generic companies that are striving to be the first to launch a generic version once a brand product loses exclusivity. This remains a concern too. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

RDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.