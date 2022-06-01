Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Truist Financial

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.90.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,696,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,483,000 after purchasing an additional 339,281 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.