EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.90.

EGP stock opened at $161.55 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $151.22 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

