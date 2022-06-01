Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Bernard J. Zovighian Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EW stock opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $91.52 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.